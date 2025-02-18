Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmad Abro chairs meeting of social organizations

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmad Abro has said that the government, philanthropists and social organizations play an important role in public welfare and social development and for that reason the divisional and district administrations would extend their full support to encourage better working social organizations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmad Abro has said that the government, philanthropists and social organizations play an important role in public welfare and social development and for that reason the divisional and district administrations would extend their full support to encourage better working social organizations.

Commissioner was addressing a meeting of representatives of social organizations working in all the three districts and officials of social welfare department at his office.

He said that administration and social organizations should work together for the welfare of the people by improving communication in order to provide better facilities to public.

He said that guidance should also be extended to further improve their work and the report of the work of social organizations should be sent to the commissioner's office.

Commissioner instructed the representatives of social organizations and philanthropists to focus and implement their program so that it's positive impact should surface in the society. Commissioner emphasized to pay special attention to education, health and other public welfare projects in their districts in a way that through these projects education, health and other sectors could be improved and come in the reach of common citizen.

He said that children outside the schools could be imparted education and Social organizations should cooperate in this regard with the administrations.

Commissioner assured the representatives of social organizations that the divisional and district administrations would provide all possible support to the social organization for working well in the division while steps would be taken to solve their problems. He informed that the registration of long no time inactive social organizations will be canceled while all possible cooperation is being extended to better functioning social organization. He said that divisional administration is intending to construct a model village in all Talukas of the division and social organizations should coordinate in this regard.

Representatives of SAFCO, NDF, NRSP, Hari Welfare, CDF, Sarso, Helping Hand, SAGA, SCAR, IRS, Qatar Charity, ACTAP, Mehran, Shahbaz, DDF, PMS, ADF, MERF and other social organizations were present in the meeting. The representatives briefed about health, education, nutrition, social welfare, agriculture, poverty alleviation and other projects on behalf of their organization.

Additional Commissioner-2 Syed Amar Hussain, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muslim Farooq, Deedar Ali Solangi, Arbab Ali, Assistant Director Shafiq Abro and representatives of social organizations working in the three districts attended meeting in large numbers.

APP/rzq/mwq