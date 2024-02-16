Open Menu

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Meeting Regarding Anti Polio Campaign

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 07:18 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting regarding anti polio campaign

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio on Friday in the committee room of the Commissioner's Office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio on Friday in the committee room of the Commissioner's Office.

He said that the health department and related departments should play an active role in making the national anti-polio campaign that started on February 26 successful in the division and administer polio drops to every child up to five years of age according to the set target.

To get better results for the campaign, the commissioner while giving instructions to the officers of the health department, said that they should complete all the arrangements including the preparation of a better micro-plan for the success of the national anti-polio campaign, the training of the teams, in addition to covering the refuse.

The officers should be bound while all the deputy commissioners should also review the work of the polio teams to monitor the campaign so that hundred percent results of the campaign can be achieved.

Jhangir Korai said that a 7-day national anti-polio campaign will be organized from February 26 to March 3 in the division. During the campaign, more than 1094000 children of the age of five years of the division will be administered the polio vaccine. The preparation, training of teams and other arrangements are being completed.

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imran Al Hasan Khawaja, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Dilshad Ahmed Imrani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noshahro Feroz Ejaz Haliputu, Director Health Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, District Health Officers of the three districts, officers of education, Police, PPHI and other relevant departments participated in the meeting.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Polio Education Sanghar February March All From

Recent Stories

KP Govt launches GIS-based CUIPTMIS

KP Govt launches GIS-based CUIPTMIS

21 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal vows to remove Balochistan’s sense of ..

Jam Kamal vows to remove Balochistan’s sense of deprivation

28 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC sends independent MPA-elect to ..

May-9 violence: ATC sends independent MPA-elect to jail for identification parad ..

28 minutes ago
 Aneeq acknowledges Saudi ambassador's role in pilg ..

Aneeq acknowledges Saudi ambassador's role in pilgrim services

28 minutes ago
 WASA initiates action against absentees

WASA initiates action against absentees

51 minutes ago
 3 injured in cylinder blast

3 injured in cylinder blast

51 minutes ago
561 centers established for Matric exams: Commissi ..

561 centers established for Matric exams: Commissioner

1 hour ago
 Shaheen sees opportunity for emerging players in R ..

Shaheen sees opportunity for emerging players in Rashid's absence

1 hour ago
 Shadab want to make comeback thru HBL PSL 9

Shadab want to make comeback thru HBL PSL 9

1 hour ago
 One killed, 3 injured during scuffle

One killed, 3 injured during scuffle

1 hour ago
 Early cotton cultivation to give bumper production ..

Early cotton cultivation to give bumper production: DD Agriculture

1 hour ago
 Venezuela suspends UN rights office, expels staff

Venezuela suspends UN rights office, expels staff

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan