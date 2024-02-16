Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting regarding anti polio campaign

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio on Friday in the committee room of the Commissioner's Office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio on Friday in the committee room of the Commissioner's Office.

He said that the health department and related departments should play an active role in making the national anti-polio campaign that started on February 26 successful in the division and administer polio drops to every child up to five years of age according to the set target.

To get better results for the campaign, the commissioner while giving instructions to the officers of the health department, said that they should complete all the arrangements including the preparation of a better micro-plan for the success of the national anti-polio campaign, the training of the teams, in addition to covering the refuse.

The officers should be bound while all the deputy commissioners should also review the work of the polio teams to monitor the campaign so that hundred percent results of the campaign can be achieved.

Jhangir Korai said that a 7-day national anti-polio campaign will be organized from February 26 to March 3 in the division. During the campaign, more than 1094000 children of the age of five years of the division will be administered the polio vaccine. The preparation, training of teams and other arrangements are being completed.

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imran Al Hasan Khawaja, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Dilshad Ahmed Imrani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noshahro Feroz Ejaz Haliputu, Director Health Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, District Health Officers of the three districts, officers of education, Police, PPHI and other relevant departments participated in the meeting.

APP/mwq