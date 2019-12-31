UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Visits Peoples Medical College Hospital, Expresses Displeasure Over Poor Sanitation Condition

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 11:42 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division visits Peoples Medical College Hospital, expresses displeasure over poor sanitation condition

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Tuesday paid a visit to Peoples Medical College Hospital and expressed his annoyance over the poor sanitation condition and directed hospital administration to improve the situation

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ):The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Tuesday paid a visit to Peoples Medical College Hospital and expressed his annoyance over the poor sanitation condition and directed hospital administration to improve the situation.

Commissioner in a sudden visit of the hospital checked the health facilities available for the patients at the People's Medical Hospital. He went round emergency ward, trauma center, blood bank, laboratory, Gynea ward, Intensive Care Unit, CT scan and various other departments and collected information about facilities of health, free medicines and food facilities from patients and their attendants.

He also took a view of the sanitation and hygiene situation of the hospital. On the occasion, Commissioner expressed annoyance over the poor sanitation condition of the hospital and directed Medical Superintendent and other officials to immediately improve hygiene situation while immediate steps be taken to provide health facilities, free medicines and other facilities for prompt relief to patients under treatment at the hospital.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent PMC Hospital, Dr Muhammad Yusuf Zardari informed the Commissioner about the health facilities for patients and problems being faced by hospital. He said that the hospital besides patients from Shaheed Benazirabad district, Sanghar, Naushero Feroze, Dadu and other areas is catering health facilities to thousands of patients.

He said that these patients are getting health facilities at Out Patients Department and other wards within the available resources to hospital. Medical Superintendent said that CT scan machine is in dire need besides repairing of various hospital areas while hospital staff and patients coming to hospital were facing problems due to improper function of hospital drainage system.

Commissioner on the occasion called the Provincial Building Engineer and directed that the problems declared by Medical Superintendent shall be resolved immediately. He also directed to formulate project about repair of wards and activation of drainage system in the M and R budget of current financial year.

