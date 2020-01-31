Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad for action against profiteers, hoarders

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Friday said that besides establishing fair price flour stalls for general public the administration would expedite action against profiteers and hoarders

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Friday said that besides establishing fair price flour stalls for general public the administration would expedite action against profiteers and hoarders.

Presiding a meeting convened to review the status of wheat flour supply and prices, the commissioner directed to initiate strict legal action against flour mills selling low quality flour in the market and said the availability of flour prepared out of wheat provided at official rate to flour mills shall be ensured in the market while stalls of fair price flour shall also be set up with proper standard.

The commissioner instructed all deputy commissioners to take immediate steps to control price of flour and other eatable products in their districts.

On this occasion Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts briefed about the operation of cheap flour stalls, wheat stocks and steps to control flour price.

He also directed District food Controllers to ensure the supply of wheat to the flour mills and submit report of stock position to the DC office. The DFCs of the three districts said that flour prices were falling after measures taken by Sindh government.

Representatives of flour mills assured their full support to the commissioner regarding the flour situation and the supply of cheap flour throughout the division.