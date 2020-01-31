UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad For Action Against Profiteers, Hoarders

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:52 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad for action against profiteers, hoarders

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Friday said that besides establishing fair price flour stalls for general public the administration would expedite action against profiteers and hoarders

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Friday said that besides establishing fair price flour stalls for general public the administration would expedite action against profiteers and hoarders.

Presiding a meeting convened to review the status of wheat flour supply and prices, the commissioner directed to initiate strict legal action against flour mills selling low quality flour in the market and said the availability of flour prepared out of wheat provided at official rate to flour mills shall be ensured in the market while stalls of fair price flour shall also be set up with proper standard.

The commissioner instructed all deputy commissioners to take immediate steps to control price of flour and other eatable products in their districts.

On this occasion Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts briefed about the operation of cheap flour stalls, wheat stocks and steps to control flour price.

He also directed District food Controllers to ensure the supply of wheat to the flour mills and submit report of stock position to the DC office. The DFCs of the three districts said that flour prices were falling after measures taken by Sindh government.

Representatives of flour mills assured their full support to the commissioner regarding the flour situation and the supply of cheap flour throughout the division.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Price Stocks Market All Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

1 in 3 Pakistanis do not think revoking the consti ..

22 minutes ago

Shazad Dada elected President of OICCI – the lar ..

30 minutes ago

Russia to Evacuate Citizens From China's Hubei Pro ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Announces 6.6% Rise in Tariff for Russian ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting reviews implementation of waste water trea ..

2 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister formally approve ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.