Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad for all out efforts to ensure provision of civic facilities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has sternly directed all the municipal and town officers of the division to ensure civic facilities and expedite the pie dog killing campaign while employing all available resources.

Addressing a meeting here on Friday, the commissioner said that on the orders of the High Court, the local government, district councils, municipal and town committees should improve basic facilities sanitation, drainage, removal of encroachment and restoration of street lights in their areas.

He said that officials should come out of their offices and take practical steps to solve the problems faced by the public. He said that shut and non functional solar street lights should be repaired and activated in a period of one month.

The commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners of the three districts to provide facilities of sanitation, drainage, safe drinking water, street light and activation of solar street lights apart from mosquito killing campaign in the big and small towns of their districts and submit a report to commissioner office every month in this regard so that departmental action could be taken against the non-functioning municipal officers.

He also directed to establish slaughterhouses and take steps for activating existing slaughterhouses in all three districts. Commissioner also instructed deputy commissioners to ensure proper arrangements for Bus and taxi stands in order to maintain free flow of traffic on main roads without any hurdles. He instructed all deputy commissioners to ensure launching of pie dog killing campaign in urban as well as in the rural areas with the coordination of District Council and bind secretaries Union Councils to prevent dog bite incidents.

Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts informed the Commissioner about the overall situation of sanitation, drainage, encroachments, street lights, mosquito spray and pie dog killing campaign in their districts while all the municipal and town committee officers also briefed the meeting about the civic amenities being provided to general public and problems being faced in this regard.