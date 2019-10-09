UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad For Holding DLC Meetings Regularly

Wed 09th October 2019 | 08:47 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, directed for holding meetings of District Litigation Committees (DLCs) regularly and to nominate focal persons for districts and departments to pursue matters under litigation.

Chairing a meeting of Divisional Litigation Committee on Wednesday, the commissioner instructed all officers to pursue, efficiently, cases of public interest under litigation in the courts so as to reach concluding orders at the earliest.

He further directed the DCs of all the three districts to ensure the meetings of the District Litigation Committees in their respective districts and submit a monthly report in this regard.

He termed security of official properties and interests as a duty of public servants and stressed that steps should be taken to protect the public property from occupation in the public interest.

The commissioner said that main reasons for the delay and adjournment of government interest cases were lack of priority and non filing of comments by the officers. He said that the officers of all departments should obtain the comments on the cases with approval from the district, divisional and provincial level officers for submission in respective courts.

During the meeting, all the Deputy Commissioners and officers of other concerned departments briefed on the nature, number and comments on cases filed so far.The commissioner strongly advised the officers of all the concerned departments to attend the next meeting with full details of the cases pending in the courts so that steps can be taken to deal with these cases in the interest of the government.

On the occasion District Attorneys of all the three districts briefed with detailed information on the pending cases of government departments.

