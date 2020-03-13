Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad hosts farewell party on retirement of Deputy Commissioner, PS

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah hosted a farewell party in honor of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali and Personal Secretary to Commissioner Haji Muhammad Qasim Khokhar on their retirement from the services

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah hosted a farewell party in honor of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali and Personal Secretary to Commissioner Haji Muhammad Qasim Khokhar on their retirement from the services.

Addressing on the occasion, the commissioner lauded dedicated services of Mirza Nasir Ali for welfare of common man and said Mirza Nasir took special interest in Polio campaigns and played leading role in success of polio campaigns.

The commissioner said that Haji Muhammad Qasim Khokhar discharged his duties as the best and sincere subordinate and dedicated precious time of his life. Commissioner expressed his sincere wished for Mirza Nasir Ali and Haji Muhammad Qasim Khokhar. The program was also addressed by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, SSP Sanghar Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui and others. They expressed commendation for outstanding performance during service career.Speakers said that Mirza Nasir Ali was a best officer and humble person and commended the services of Haji Qasim Khokhar also.

In his address outgoing Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali said that he maintained better working relationships with subordinate staff and officials during period of service and worked for the welfare of the common man.

He said that he would always remember the love and affection of Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah and other officials.

Haji Muhammad Qasim Khokhar in his address said that he got a chance to work with many officers during his 42 year long service tenure and always discharged his duty with dedication and sincerity and expressed thanks on arranging farewell in his honor. On the occasion Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, former Additional Commissioner-1 Pervez Ahme Baloch, Additional Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Rahujo, DC Naushehro Feroze Capt [R] Bilal Shahid Rao, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dilshad Umrani presented traditional Sindhi Ajrak and cap to Mirza Nasir Ali and Haji Muhammad Qasim Khokhar and also gifted bouquet. Besides officials of all the three district and staff of Commissioner office, the farewell dinner was also attended by Sector Commander Indus Rangers Brigd Muhammad Ramzan Khan, Vice Chancellors of Universities, officers of Revenue, Health, Ahsas Kifalat Program, Information and other departments.