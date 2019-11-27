Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Lauds role of philanthropists, social welfare organizations

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that philanthropists and social welfare organizations have a significant role in public and social welfare development and for that reason government would fully support to encourage them

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that philanthropists and social welfare organizations have a significant role in public and social welfare development and for that reason government would fully support to encourage them.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with representatives of social welfare organizations working at Naushahro Feroze district and officials of social welfare department here on Wednesday.

The Commissioner said that administration and social welfare organizations should improve links and work for the welfare of the people in order to provide them better facilities. He said that social welfare organizations and philanthropists should focus on their social work so that a positive impact could be seen in the society.

He said that all projects of social welfare should be set up to connect more and more people.Commissioner also directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner-2 Naushahro Feroze Tashfeen Alam and Additional Director Social Welfare Syed Ali Ahmed Shah to supervise and guide the work of social welfare organizations at tehsil level in order to further improve their performance.

While a comprehensive report of works of organizations be submitted with office of commissioner. Briefing the meeting, Additional Director of Social Welfare Naushehro Feroze Syed Ali Ahmad Shah said that administration and the social organizations have better coordination and these Organizations render their services in the interest of public interest in any emergency situation.

He further said that at present 327 social organizations were registered in the district out of which 291 were functioning while the registration of 76 NGOs has been canceled as they have neither applied for re-registration nor shown any progress.

Provincial Coordinator Nai Zindagi Dr. Ghaus Mohammad, Shahida Ujjan of Aga Khan Foundation, Riaz Hangro of Serso, Syed Imtiaz Bukhari of Noor Welfare, Tariq Ali Jokhio of Shah Latif Foundation, Jamshed Ahmed Memon of City Development Naushero Feroze, Hafiz Allah Dino Dehraj of Blind Association, Rahim Bakhsh Chandio of CDI, Jansar Ali of Dharti Development Foundation and representatives of other social welfare organizations provided information on health, education, nutrition, social welfare, agriculture, poverty alleviation and other projects on behalf of their organization.

Additional commissioner Pervaiz Ahmed Baloch, Director Information Shafiq Hussain Memon Deputy Director Social Welfare Saleem Ahmed Khanzada, Assistant Director Social Welfare Sajjad Ahmed Memon, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dilshad Ali Umrani and other officials attended the meeting.