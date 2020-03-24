UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Lifts Ban Imposed On Movement Of Tractor Trolley,Thrasher

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:09 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad lifts ban imposed on movement of Tractor trolley,Thrasher

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that ban imposed on movement of tractor trolley and wheat thrasher had been lifted

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that ban imposed on movement of tractor trolley and wheat thrasher had been lifted.

The ban was lifted on behalf of Home Ministry of Sindh Government and office of Commissioner in the wake of harvesting season of wheat in the province.

In a statement Commissioner said that Notification in this regard has been issued.

It said that only driver would travel with tractor and thrasher and labour for trolley would accompanied tractor driver.

Announcement said that the agriculture landlord would submit an affidavit with Assistant Commissioner / Mukhtiarkar stating that he would keep distance between persons present at site of thrashing wheat and that more persons would not accumulate. Announcement said that in case of violation of instructions legal action would be taken through police.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Driver SITE Government Wheat Labour

Recent Stories

ESMA includes brand of hand sanitiser in &#039;Man ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Police use drones to reinforce coronavirus p ..

41 minutes ago

Tatla murder case: Court sends SSP to jail on judi ..

2 minutes ago

Green Lane Policy Cuts Wait Time for Truckers at I ..

2 minutes ago

EU Warns About 'Battle of Narratives' as Coronavir ..

2 minutes ago

One Million People Arrived in Russia From Abroad O ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.