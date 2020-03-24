Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad lifts ban imposed on movement of Tractor trolley,Thrasher

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that ban imposed on movement of tractor trolley and wheat thrasher had been lifted

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that ban imposed on movement of tractor trolley and wheat thrasher had been lifted.

The ban was lifted on behalf of Home Ministry of Sindh Government and office of Commissioner in the wake of harvesting season of wheat in the province.

In a statement Commissioner said that Notification in this regard has been issued.

It said that only driver would travel with tractor and thrasher and labour for trolley would accompanied tractor driver.

Announcement said that the agriculture landlord would submit an affidavit with Assistant Commissioner / Mukhtiarkar stating that he would keep distance between persons present at site of thrashing wheat and that more persons would not accumulate. Announcement said that in case of violation of instructions legal action would be taken through police.