Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad reviews security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that code of conduct issued by Sindh government would be enforced strictly and mourning processions without route permit would be prohibited

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that code of conduct issued by Sindh government would be enforced strictly and mourning processions without route permit would be prohibited.

Presiding a meeting to take a view of security and other arrangements for ensuing Muharramul Haram on Tuesday, the commissioner said that sale, distribution and recording of inciting pamphlets, audio and video cassettes and other materiel would be completely prohibited while deputy commissioners in cooperation with municipal staff would wipe out hate based wall chalking.

He directed the deputy commissioners to set up control rooms at division, district and tehsil level, form committees comprising ulemas of all religious thoughts and inspect the main procession routes in collaboration with police and rangers and resolve issues.

He said that municipalities would ensure cleanliness around routes of mourning rallies, majalis, Imambargahs and mosques.

Home Departments has banned the inter-province and inter-district movement of Zakirs used to deliver inciting speeches in order to maintain peaceful environment, adding that the code would be strictly implemented while no one would be allowed to take law in hands.

Addressing the meeting DIG Police SBA, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh said that police and law enforcing agencies could not succeed without the cooperation of general public. He said that organizers of Majalis and mourning rallies shall cooperate with district administration and security agencies.

He said that they shall point out the presence of suspicious persons if any. He said that holders of weapons would dealt with section 144 CrPc.

He said that the supervision and recording of all majalis and mourning rallies would be done with CCTV cameras.

He appealed representative of media not to release any news in haste or without verification. He said that security plan was arranged to maintain peace and tranquility during the Muharamul Haram under which 8875 police officers and jawans would be posted while three companies of Rangers and Army would assist the police.

He said that a total of 942 Majalis, 356 Mourning Rallies and 50 Tazia rallies would be taken out for which police, rangers and scouts would be posted.

Commandant Indus Rangers Col Shakeel said that Ulema from all thoughts and sects shall cooperate with security agencies to maintain law and order during Muharramul Haram.

He said in collaboration with police, snap checking would be conducted on entry and exit points of cities and towns and search operation against suspicious persons would be carried out at railway stations, bus stands and public places. He said that 428 Rangers personnel would perform duty throughout the division during Muharram.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts informed about arrangements made in their respective districts. Ulema of different sects also expressed their views and assured their cooperation to the administration for maintaining peace during Muharramul Haram.

The meeting was attended by officers of revenue, police, Rangers, law enforcing agencies, HESCO, Health, Municipal and other related departments while Ulema and representatives of religious organizations were also present at the meeting.