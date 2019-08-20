Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad visits protective embankments to review flood situation

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Commander Indus Rangers Col Shakeel and Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar accompanied by officials of irrigation department visited the protective embankments of River Indus in the jurisdiction of district on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Commander Indus Rangers Col Shakeel and Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar accompanied by officials of irrigation department visited the protective embankments of River Indus in the jurisdiction of district on Tuesday.

The Commissioner instructed officials of irrigation department to keep a vigil of embankments including SM Bund round the clock in the wake of low flood warning and continued rise in flow of water in the river.

He directed to make arrangements for boats to evacuate residents of river area if need arises and set up camps for them.

Commissioner said that water level is not so high in river and the present situation is not alarming but despite that administration would take all out efforts to cope with the situation.

He directed irrigation officials to immediately communicate district administration in case of any emergent situation in order to adopt steps for safety of life and property of the people.

On the occasion Commander Indus Rangers, Col Shakeel said they would extend full help to the administration and irrigation department during floods.

Briefing the commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar said that administration was in contact with residents of river area where they were reluctant to shift to safer places in view of low level of water.

He said that arrangement for boats and relief camps had been made for evacuation of people if the water level rises.

The Executive Engineer Irrigation Dad Division Niaz Ahmed Memon disclosed that at present 2,30,000 cusecs water was crossing from the limits of district. The protective embankments had been strengthened and raised after the super flood of 2010, he informed.

He said that water was touching embankments at 106/6 site of SM Protective Bund, Mud Mangli and Lakhat where condition of embankments is satisfactory and staff have been posted at check posts to keep an eye on the situation. He said that large quantity of stone and machinery had been stored at sensitive sites.