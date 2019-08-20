UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Visits Protective Embankments To Review Flood Situation

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:02 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad visits protective embankments to review flood situation

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Commander Indus Rangers Col Shakeel and Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar accompanied by officials of irrigation department visited the protective embankments of River Indus in the jurisdiction of district on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Commander Indus Rangers Col Shakeel and Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar accompanied by officials of irrigation department visited the protective embankments of River Indus in the jurisdiction of district on Tuesday.

The Commissioner instructed officials of irrigation department to keep a vigil of embankments including SM Bund round the clock in the wake of low flood warning and continued rise in flow of water in the river.

He directed to make arrangements for boats to evacuate residents of river area if need arises and set up camps for them.

Commissioner said that water level is not so high in river and the present situation is not alarming but despite that administration would take all out efforts to cope with the situation.

He directed irrigation officials to immediately communicate district administration in case of any emergent situation in order to adopt steps for safety of life and property of the people.

On the occasion Commander Indus Rangers, Col Shakeel said they would extend full help to the administration and irrigation department during floods.

Briefing the commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar said that administration was in contact with residents of river area where they were reluctant to shift to safer places in view of low level of water.

He said that arrangement for boats and relief camps had been made for evacuation of people if the water level rises.

The Executive Engineer Irrigation Dad Division Niaz Ahmed Memon disclosed that at present 2,30,000 cusecs water was crossing from the limits of district. The protective embankments had been strengthened and raised after the super flood of 2010, he informed.

He said that water was touching embankments at 106/6 site of SM Protective Bund, Mud Mangli and Lakhat where condition of embankments is satisfactory and staff have been posted at check posts to keep an eye on the situation. He said that large quantity of stone and machinery had been stored at sensitive sites.

Related Topics

Rangers Martyrs Shaheed Flood Water SITE Shakeel All From

Recent Stories

PDMA issues another flood threat

37 seconds ago

Water rose to the level of 1214.50 feet against th ..

38 seconds ago

New Normandy Four Talks on Donbas Possible Only Af ..

40 seconds ago

Pakistan to Approach ICJ Over India's Actions in K ..

41 seconds ago

Monsoon tree plantation drive begins in AJK

7 minutes ago

University of Sindh's Naushero Feroze Campus orga ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.