UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Shan Ul Haq Inspects Jail To Check Steps Against Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:00 PM

Commissioner Shan ul Haq inspects jail to check steps against coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq visited Central Jail and inspected arrangements against coronavirus here on Wednesday.

He directed administration to conduct screening of the inmates. He instructed jail administration to contact district health authority.

The new inmates should be kept in isolation for period of 14 days. Earlier, Jail Authorities informed Commissioner that different hand washing areas had been set up in the jail. No case of coronavirus has been reported in the jail. Similarly, an awareness campaign was launched to educate inmates about coronavirus and how to avoid this threat. On this occasion, additional commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Khawja Umair were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Jail Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah bunker fuel stocks hit 5-week high

1 minute ago

Aldar employees contribute AED1m to ‘Together We ..

16 minutes ago

Italy extends Coronavirus lockdown until 13th Apri ..

16 minutes ago

US dollar intends to decline against Pakistani rup ..

23 minutes ago

Do not forget IDPs during pandemic, UN expert urge ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Pro League launches &#039;Skill Donation&#039; ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.