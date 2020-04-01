Commissioner Shan ul Haq inspects jail to check steps against coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq visited Central Jail and inspected arrangements against coronavirus here on Wednesday.

He directed administration to conduct screening of the inmates. He instructed jail administration to contact district health authority.

The new inmates should be kept in isolation for period of 14 days. Earlier, Jail Authorities informed Commissioner that different hand washing areas had been set up in the jail. No case of coronavirus has been reported in the jail. Similarly, an awareness campaign was launched to educate inmates about coronavirus and how to avoid this threat. On this occasion, additional commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Khawja Umair were also present.