Commissioner shows commitment to eradicate polio from Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has shown his full commitment to eradicate polio virus from Karachi.

He said making the city polio free would be his top priority.

He stated this while visiting the Gujro Polio Task Force Centre at Gujro in the Union Council -4 Gujro, according to a communique here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner East Asif Jan Siddiqui and other officials as well doctors of the emergency polio centre were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner said that he would put up efforts to eradicate the virus from Karachi.

He further said that polio eradication was a national cause and all efforts for the elimination of polio virus from the city would be made.

He directed the official to finalize arrangements for next anti-polio campaign.