Commissioner shows concern over lack of timely use of funds

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood has expressed resentment over slow-down schemes and concern over lack of timely use of development funds in the division.

Addressing a meeting here on Wednesday in connection with reviewing the working on ongoing development schemes the Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has directed the officers of constructive departments for gearing up speed and makes sure balance the use of ongoing funds with fifteen (15) days.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Husain Naqvi, deputy commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer, director development Shakeel Ahmad, deputy director planning Rana Shahid, superintendents' engineers, XEN development and other officers while the DCs of Minawali, Khushab and Bhakhar attended the meeting through video link.

Commissioner has directed for making sure test laboratory of material that was being used in development projects and to declare black list the contractors involved in using substandard material adding that to make sure the use of Funds honestly was our nation obligation and responsibility.

The meeting was told that on ongoing development 1429 schemes in the division over Rs.

5.47 billion have been spent so that was 40% of the total released funds.

Meeting was told that during current year Rs. 17.12 billion would be spent of which Rs.12.34 billion have been released adding that Rs.1.29 billion out of released funds Rs. 2.29 billion have been spent 212 on ongoing schemes of district Sargodha, Rs. 162.6 million spent out Rs. 422 million of 85 schemes of Khushab district, Rs. 1.37 billion spent out of Rs. 5.3 billion (released funds) of 150 projects of Mianwali while Rs. 250.8 million have been spent out of Rs. 831 million (released funds) of 90 development schemes of Bhakhar district so far.

Meeting was further told that under community development program work on 34 schemes of Sargodha has been completed out of 59 ongoing schemes, 11 out of 18 schemes of Khuahsb completed, 40 out of 57 of Mianwali completed whereas 26 out of 40 development schemes have been completed of Bhakhar district.

Rs. 1.19 billion have been spent on 21 schemes of the division under Naya Pakistan Manzlen Aassan whereas at the 2nd phase of Village Access Program over Rs. 2 billion would be spent on 24 schemes under which road net of 173 kilometers would be laid in the villages.