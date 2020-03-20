Commissioner Sibi Division instructs DCs to ensure implementation of preventive steps

Commissioner Sibi Division Syed Faisal Ahmed chaired a meeting to review preventive steps against the corona virus and directed officials to enhance awareness against the epidemic among people across Sibi division because the coronavirus has become an outbreak in World

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sibi Division Syed Faisal Ahmed chaired a meeting to review preventive steps against the corona virus and directed officials to enhance awareness against the epidemic among people across Sibi division because the coronavirus has become an outbreak in World.

Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all divisions including Deputy Commissioner Sibi Dr. Yasir Khan Bazai, all the District Health Officers, Additional Commissioner Sibi Mamoon Rasheed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sibi, Rahmatullah Lashari, Revenue Sibi Naqibullah Kakar and other district Officers attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed prevention measures against the coronavirus to save people form it in Sibi Disvision's districts.

Commissioner Sibi Division Syed Faisal said the Coronavirus has become an epidemic in world and in this regard, serious measures should be taken to raise awareness against the virus among people.

He strongly urged all the deputy commissioners (DCs) and district health officers of division to strictly supervise the process of prevention measures and no negligence would be tolerated because carelessness in this context could put people in difficulties.

He said that the precautionary measures has for all the districts to be strictly implemented so that gathering of people, wedding or other program, picnic point restaurant should not be allowed in wake of the coronavirus threat.

The Commissioner maintained spray should be started soon in the Sibi Division's districts where the spray has not yet been launched, saying that deputy commissioners should monitor establishment isolation wards in all the districts in order to ensure arrangements and implementation of preventive steps in their respective areas.

He also directed the officers of the municipal corporation that they take effective steps to improve the sanitation situation in their own areas.

Commissioner Syed Faisal Ahmed said that we could be defeated the virus through the adoption of precautions measures against the Corona.