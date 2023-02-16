Commissioner Sibi Division Shahid Saleem Qureshi announces to hold Sibi Mela on March 3

Commissioner Sibi Division Shahid Saleem Qureshi on Thursday said that the annual historic Sibi Mela would be started on March 03, after changing its date

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sibi Division Shahid Saleem Qureshi on Thursday said that the annual historic Sibi Mela would be started on March 03, after changing its date.

He said that the three-day annual historical and cultural fair would be held from March 3 to March 5, 2023.

The Commissioner said that /the three-day annual Sibi Mela would be celebrated in a grand manner saying that full-proof security arrangements would be made during the Sibi Mela. .