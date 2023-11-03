Commissioner Sibi Division visits DHQ Hospital Dera Bugti

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Sibi Division Bashir Ahmad Bangulzai made a detailed visit to DHQ Hospital Dera Bugti where he inspected emergency, gynecology ward, laboratory, nutrition, X-ray room, EPI, medicine store on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Commissioner Sibi Division Bashir Ahmad Bangulzai made a detailed visit to DHQ Hospital Dera Bugti where he inspected emergency, gynecology ward, laboratory, nutrition, X-ray room, EPI, medicine store on Friday.

He also reviewed construction and renovation work at ICU, Blood Bank and other places.

On this occasion, the MS and other officers of the hospital briefed the Commissioner about the speed and quality of the work.

Commissioner Sibi Division Bashir Ahmed Bangalzai said that the construction work should be done according to the standard.

He also directed the concerned XEN to speed up the work and complete it within the stipulated period adding that by contacting the top officials of the health department, the CBC machine would be installed and activated soon, the x-ray unit would also be repaired immediately.

He directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical facilities to every patient who comes to the hospital while completing the construction work as soon as possible to make all the wards functional for patients.

Besides, Commissioner Sibi Division Bashir Ahmed Bangulzai visited MCH Center, Sports Complex Dera Bugti, Peer Koh Water Supply Scheme and detailed review of various issues including construction work.

He said that he would personally visit the ongoing construction work and other places on various projects and conduct surprise checks and strict action would be taken in case of negligence.