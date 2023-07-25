Open Menu

Commissioner Sibi For Emergency Steps To Avoid Rain-related Losses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Commissioner Sibi for emergency steps to avoid rain-related losses

During his visit to different areas, the commissioner Sibi Division inspected Nadi River, Nadi Bank Bridge and reviewed the flood water situation.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):Commissioner Sibi Division Shahid Saleem Qureshi on Tuesday called for taking emergency steps to avoid rain-related losses in the areas that received heavy downpour.

During his visit to different areas, the commissioner Sibi Division inspected Nadi River, Nadi Bank Bridge and reviewed the flood water situation.

"The water level in the Nadi river has decreased at the moment," he said said and directed the SDO to start immediate relief operations to clear the rainwater on various roads and streets.

To maintain the flow of drainage, the cleaning of drains should be started on emergency basis, he added.

