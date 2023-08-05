Commissioner snubbed officers over rising sewerage issues

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner DG Khan division Nasir Mahmood Bashir on Saturday snubbed municipal officers over increasing complaints of sewerage related issues.

Presiding over an emergency meeting, the Commissioner said that infrastructure of the city was being affected due to crown failure. He said that no negligence would be tolerated in service delivery and officials would be terminated over missing bio-metric attendance and poor cleanliness.

He directed the officers concerned to make all disposal stations operational and ensure early repairing of machinery. He said that alternative source of electricity supply must be made stand by in order to make disposal stations operational round the clock.

He stressed upon the need of forming different committees to identify sewerage issues and to give suggestions for resolving the issue on priority.

The Commissioner directed the officers to make tracking system operational.