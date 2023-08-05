Open Menu

Commissioner Snubbed Officers Over Rising Sewerage Issues

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Commissioner snubbed officers over rising sewerage issues

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner DG Khan division Nasir Mahmood Bashir on Saturday snubbed municipal officers over increasing complaints of sewerage related issues.

Presiding over an emergency meeting, the Commissioner said that infrastructure of the city was being affected due to crown failure. He said that no negligence would be tolerated in service delivery and officials would be terminated over missing bio-metric attendance and poor cleanliness.

He directed the officers concerned to make all disposal stations operational and ensure early repairing of machinery. He said that alternative source of electricity supply must be made stand by in order to make disposal stations operational round the clock.

He stressed upon the need of forming different committees to identify sewerage issues and to give suggestions for resolving the issue on priority.

The Commissioner directed the officers to make tracking system operational.

Related Topics

Electricity Poor Nasir All

Recent Stories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 cro ..

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 crore Myositis treatment  

7 minutes ago
 ‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N react ..

‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N reacts to Imran Khan’s conviction ..

15 minutes ago
 CCI approves digital population, housing census 20 ..

CCI approves digital population, housing census 2023 results

25 minutes ago
 ‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special messa ..

‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special message to his supporters before ar ..

43 minutes ago
 UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

1 hour ago
 UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors ..

UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors for climate action ahead of C ..

1 hour ago
PCB plans to send psychologist with national crick ..

PCB plans to send psychologist with national cricket team players to India

2 hours ago
 Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observi ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Po ..

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Police &amp; Fire Games

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana ver ..

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana verdict before SC

4 hours ago
 Public Prosecution receives global standard certif ..

Public Prosecution receives global standard certification for effective governan ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan