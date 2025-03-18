Open Menu

Commissioner Sought Reports On Absence Of Health Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Aamir Khattak has expressed serious concerns over lacking of health services, and directed the administration to regularly observe the hospitals' situation and prepare a report on the issues.

He further directed that the report should incorporate the details of concerns and shortages that came into light during their visit. Also, the report should include suggestions and recommendations for further improvement of the facilities provided in public hospitals.

The commissioner passed the directives while charging the Divisional Coordination Committee (DCC) which was held here on Tuesday.

According to the details, Engr Amir directed the Deputy Commissioners to visit all government hospitals and submit their observations within a day. Moreover he assigned relevant ACs to visit the THQs and the ADCs to visit DHQs on alternate days.

The commissioner remarked during the meeting that providing quality medical facilities to the people remained the responsibility of the district administration.

"Besides provision of medical facilities in the hospitals, also ensure the presence of doctors and paramedical staff", he said while directing the administration for various measures to be taken.

The commissioner urged for adopting effective strategies to check the treatment facilities in hospitals and to resolve the problems facing by the public.

He said that almost all the problems of infrastructure in the hospitals have been resolved during the revamping. "More focus needs to be kept on the clinical side, for which the Health Council should be fully activated", he said adding that prompt action on spot must be taken to redress the issues.

The DCC review meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazart Ali, Director Local Government Syed Sibtain Kazmi and other concerned officers.

