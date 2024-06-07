Commissioner spends busy day with students

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A series of counseling sessions of the students with Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed started, here on Friday.

In this regard, students of Divisional Public school, Divisional Model College and Sandal College met the commissioner at her office. The commissioner welcomed students and said that the purpose of holding the counseling session was to make them aware of the opportunities available.

She said that the government was extending support to students for admission to international universities.

The commissioner encouraged the divisional level position holder students and urged them to focus on acquiring modern knowledge. She asked the students to move forward by determining their future.

Imparting quality education to the students is a priority, she said.

She urged students to respect their parents and teachers, set their goal and work hard to achieve it. The commissioner also informed students about implementation of various government initiatives. She said the series of counseling sessions with the students would continue.