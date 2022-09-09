Commissioner spends whole day with Charsadda flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud spent a whole day with the people affected by flash floods in Charsadda district the other day and ordered cancellation of weekly offs of the administrative staff to provide urgent assistance and relief to the affectees.

During his stay in Charsadda, the Commissioner directed the ADC Nowshera, Sania Safi to pay regular visits to the affected localities of Charsadda and provide relief goods to the affected people at their doorstep.

The Commissioner also reviewed the relief activities carried out by the district administration and non-government organizations and inspected distribution procedures of the relief goods.

ADC Nowshera, Sania Safi briefed the commissioner on losses incurred by the flash floods in Charsadda and relief and rehabilitation activities carried out by the district administration.

Later on the Commissioner visited the affected areas of Shabara, Awanabad, Kharbela and adjacent areas and enquired about the problems being faced by the flood-affected people. The commissioner assured the affectees that every possible support would be provided to them so that their resettlement could be ensured on an urgent basis.

The Commissioner told the affectees that a survey has been initiated for utilization of funds allocated by the government for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected people. He said after completion of the survey the assistance amount would be distributed among the affected people.

With this assistance amount, the affectees would be able to rebuild their houses adding that for the in time and quick distribution of the relief amount, weekly offs of the relevant staff has been canceled.