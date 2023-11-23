Open Menu

Commissioner SRB Visits HCCI, Sought Cooperation For Workers' Welfare Fund

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Commissioner SRB visits HCCI, sought cooperation for Workers' Welfare Fund

The Commissioner Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) Nasir Bachani paid a visit to the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), where he met with Senior Vice President Najm-ud-din Qureshi and patron Iqbal Hussain Baig and emphasized about the need for cooperation in the payment of workers welfare fund

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Commissioner Sindh Revenue board (SRB) Nasir Bachani paid a visit to the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), where he met with Senior Vice President Najm-ud-din Qureshi and patron Iqbal Hussain Baig and emphasized about the need for cooperation in the payment of workers welfare fund.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, Nasir Bachani said that the SRB had been collecting taxes under economic policies after the 18th Amendment and the purpose of the visit to the HCCI was also to address the issues faced by the industrialist community. He mentioned that the Workers' Welfare Fund contributed two percent to the total revenue of industrial units, which was utilized for the welfare of laborers. He urged the Hyderabad Chamber to appoint a focal person in this regard.

Senior Vice President Najm-ud-din Qureshi and patron Iqbal Hussain Baig, while expressing their stance, stated that until economic conditions improve, industrialists should be given time for the collection of the workers' welfare fund.

Najmuddin Qureshi added that efforts were underway to ensure the payment of the Workers' Welfare Fund, emphasizing the necessity of holding a joint seminar between the SRB and HCCI to witness the positive impacts of both institutions' efforts.

On this occasion, the office bearers of the Chamber presented traditional gifts of Sindh to the guests. The representatives of SRB including Assistant Commissioner Narmeen Qureshi, Sindh Sales Tax Officers Jahangir Irshad Jaisar, Ujala Shah Rashid, Sarah Abro along with members of HCCI Muhammad Saleem Khan, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Ahsan Naghar, Ali Raza, Mukhtar Baig and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Rashid Hyderabad Nasir Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Interior Minister, AJK PM discuss development in ..

Interior Minister, AJK PM discuss development in Azad Kashmir

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy in Brussels to hold Khuli Katchehri ..

Pakistan envoy in Brussels to hold Khuli Katchehri on Nov 30

5 minutes ago
 DC leads polio awareness rally in Mirpurkhas

DC leads polio awareness rally in Mirpurkhas

1 hour ago
 One-day family planning camp organized in Sanjhoro

One-day family planning camp organized in Sanjhoro

1 hour ago
 Ali Zafar crowned best Pakistani singer at DIAFA 2 ..

Ali Zafar crowned best Pakistani singer at DIAFA 2023

1 hour ago
 Doctor at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital says director a ..

Doctor at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital says director arrested by Israel

1 hour ago
PRA seals office of Talal International for non-pa ..

PRA seals office of Talal International for non-payment of tax

1 hour ago
 161 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

161 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

1 hour ago
 MDA seals six unapproved commercial buildings

MDA seals six unapproved commercial buildings

1 hour ago
 Karachi police chief pledges vigorous crackdown on ..

Karachi police chief pledges vigorous crackdown on crimes, seeks business commun ..

1 hour ago
 Stakeholders urge political parties to prioritize ..

Stakeholders urge political parties to prioritize smuggling of migrants, bonded ..

1 hour ago
 Bike lifters gang busted in Wah

Bike lifters gang busted in Wah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan