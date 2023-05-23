Commissioner, SSP visit SBBU

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch and SSP Mehzor Ali visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University and held a meeting with Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch and SSP Mehzor Ali visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University and held a meeting with Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani.

They overviewed the ongoing semester examination and took briefings from administrative staff regarding security arrangements.

Commissioner expressed pleasure over the ongoing educational activities and other better arrangements and said that students are getting quality education and training under the commendable vice chancellorship of Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbnai.

Registrar of the SBBU Asif Ali Zardari, Deans of different faculties Prof Dr Liaquat Ali Zardari, Prof Dr Salman Bashir Memon, Kashif Noorani, Sher Zaman Soomro Mujtaba Shah, Police officials Allah Buz, Ameen Zardari Sanaullah Panhwar and others were present on the occasion.