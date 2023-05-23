UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, SSP Visit SBBU

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Commissioner, SSP visit SBBU

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch and SSP Mehzor Ali visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University and held a meeting with Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch and SSP Mehzor Ali visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University and held a meeting with Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani.

They overviewed the ongoing semester examination and took briefings from administrative staff regarding security arrangements.

Commissioner expressed pleasure over the ongoing educational activities and other better arrangements and said that students are getting quality education and training under the commendable vice chancellorship of Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbnai.

Registrar of the SBBU Asif Ali Zardari, Deans of different faculties Prof Dr Liaquat Ali Zardari, Prof Dr Salman Bashir Memon, Kashif Noorani, Sher Zaman Soomro Mujtaba Shah, Police officials Allah Buz, Ameen Zardari Sanaullah Panhwar and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Police Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Education Amanat Ali From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed honours winners of 17th Sheikh Za ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours winners of 17th Sheikh Zayed Book Award

10 minutes ago
 May 9 riots: 2,528 miscreants held: Caretaker Info ..

May 9 riots: 2,528 miscreants held: Caretaker Information Minister Barrister Fer ..

2 minutes ago
 Minorities rally on May 25 to pay homage to LEAs

Minorities rally on May 25 to pay homage to LEAs

2 minutes ago
 ACRES 2023 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharj ..

ACRES 2023 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

10 minutes ago
 Relations Between Russia, Republika Srpska Develop ..

Relations Between Russia, Republika Srpska Developing Well - Putin

2 minutes ago
 Over 122,000 People Held in Solitary Confinement i ..

Over 122,000 People Held in Solitary Confinement in US Mark 'Humanitarian Crisis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.