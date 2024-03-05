Commissioner starts distribution of ration

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti distributed ration among the poor

here on Tuesday.

Regional Police Officer Shaariq Kamal, Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali and other officers

were also present.

The commissioner said that it was a good initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz

to provide free ration to the deserving families during Ramazan.

The target families were already registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme whose

data was verified, he said.

The commissioner said that as a trial, ration was sent homes of three hundred families in Tehsil

Sargodha, the formal distribution of ration would commence in tehsils of the district,

and by March 15, rations would be provided to nearly two hundred thousand registered households

at their homes.