Commissioner Stresses Ensuring Affordable Essentials For People
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 07:51 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood has emphasised the need to review mechanism for determining food prices and curbing overcharging in the district.
Speaking to participants in a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that ensuring consumers had access to daily-use items at fixed rates was a top priority. He said that there was room for improvement in the performance of price control magistrates, the price App, and price control activities, which would benefit the common man. The commissioner informed that the district administration and other institutions were fully on board to provide consumers with daily-use items at fixed rates.
Feedback from rate list contractors and shopkeepers at the tehsil level had also been sought to gather input from all stakeholders, he added.
Separate meetings were also held by the commissioner with vegetable sellers, rate list contractors, district administration, agriculture department, and other relevant officers. The commissioner also reviewed the processes and costs of vegetable auctions, wholesale and retail prices and transportation from the market to the shops.
Special secretary agriculture, DC Lahore, ACs, Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority, Punjab Information Technology Board, contractors, and market committee officials were attended these meetings.
