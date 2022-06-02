Commissioner stresses for Corona booster shot

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor Ul Amin Mengal on Thursday stressed the residents jab themselves with the Covid-19 booster shot to strengthen the body's immune defences

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor Ul Amin Mengal on Thursday stressed the residents jab themselves with the Covid-19 booster shot to strengthen the body's immune defences.

The Commissioner, in a tweet, said that "your protection is in your hands, get the booster dose now".

He further added that a booster dose recharged the body's immunity and provided prevention from the disease and hospitalization.

Meanwhile, district surveillance coordinator, response unit Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that as many as 6,880,015 people, including 44,790 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease in the district since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021".

If "we want to rout the corona, we must get vaccinated with a booster shot", he added.