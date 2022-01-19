UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Stresses For Corona Vaccination; Omicron Cases Surged

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 08:01 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah Wednesday said the 5th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was more deadly than the previous ones in Pakistan, and the number of Omicron cases was increasing rapidly in the district.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-C arrangements here at his office, he directed the officials to expedite the corona vaccination campaign and achieve the targets directed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Shah said that if "we want to defeat the COVID-19, we must have to get vaccinated with a booster shot, follow the SOPs, including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding crowded places".

The Commissioner briefed the meeting that 155 more people have become its victims during the last 24 hours, out of which 145 were reported from Rawalpindi district while ten belonged to other districts.

He said that 62 cases were reported from Pothohar town, 45 Rawalpindi Cantt, 19 Rawal town, ten Taxila, five from Kallar Syeda, three Gujar Khan and Chakwal, two from Islamabad and one of each has arrived from Murree, Sargodha, Narowal, Gujranwala, AJK and KPK.

"Presently, 13 patients are admitted in the Institute of Urology, ten in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, eight in the Fauji Foundation Hospital and seven in the Holy Family Hospital who provided the best health care facilities," he added.

Shah updated the meeting that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition, ten stable and 25 on double oxygen support.

As many as 4,789,469 people, including 44,567 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," he informed. The Commissioner further added that during the last 24 hours,1683 samples were collected, out of which 1528 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 9.20 per cent.

