Commissioner stresses for importance of trees for every sphere of human life

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Motahar Zeb on Tuesday stressed all the individuals to play their role in developing a people friendly environment by taking part in the ongoing plantation drive as trees trees were very important in every sphere of human life.

He expressed these views while addressing the Plant for Pakistan drive inauguration ceremony under Nikhra Abbottabad here at Shimla Hill Park Abbottabad.

Muthahir Zeb informed that a target of planting 28 million sapling was set for the Hazara division in the spring tree planting campaign. However, he hoped, the saplings would be planted more than the set target.

He said that during the past 5-6 years forest department and other agencies have controlled deforestation and the number of trees had been increased. The commissioner said that today's plantation was aimed to provide better environment to the future generations.

Addressing the event, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Mirwais Niaz congratulated the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad who has done the best tree planting program in the entire division, saying, the police department would fully support and actively take part in the plantation drive across the division.

Chief Conservator Forests Tahmas Khan said that during the current season, 3.2 million saplings would be planted in district Abbottabad where today almost 8,000 saplings were being planted on the inauguration of the drive.

He further said that Abbottabad was a green place and we all had to work together to maintain its greenery by planting maximum trees and protect them till maturity.

Earlier, the commissioner inaugurated the spring tree planting campaign by planting a tree.

On this occasion, DC Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi, focal person of tree planting campaign, ADC Shahab Mohammad Khan, AC, ADC and other officers planted saplings while students of various schools, colleges and citizens also planted saplings.