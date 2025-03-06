Commissioner Stresses Importance Of Cleanliness Under 'Suthra Punjab' Program:
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Commissioner,Sargodha Division,Jahanzab Awan on Thursday stressed the importance of cleanliness under Punjab government's 'Suthra Punjab' program.
Speaking at a briefing in Kot Kalor Kot, Bhakkar District, Jahanzab Awan stated that the government was significantly investing in the program and ensuring contractors with all necessary resources to improve sanitation.
He assured that the public would feel a tangible improvement in their daily lives due to these efforts.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf, CEO Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Rana Shahid Imran, Assistant Commissioner Kalorkot Malik Muhammad Ashraf, and district and tehsil monitoring managers.
He called for the implementation of a micro-plan for waste management and ensuring continuous training for workers.
The CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran informed the commissioner that fines and penalties would be imposed on contractors in the division starting from April 15 if they fail to perform their duties according to the contract.
He highlighted that the tehsil Kalorkot comprises 16 urban and 13 rural wards, generating 143 tons of waste daily.This waste was being collected and disposed of at two dumping sites.
'A survey conducted to achieve zero waste in the tehsil identified 71 illegal waste dumps which were marked for clearance',he maintained.
The cleanliness operation currently involves 327 workers and 81 different types of machinery.Additionally, 326 containers, handcarts, drums, and baskets were placed at various locations.
The installation of tractors on heavy machinery was also underway to improve efficiency.
It was revealed during the meeting that in the last 27 days, 3,608 tons of waste was collected and transported to the dumping sites in addition to collecting waste from households, the cleaning of drains in rural areas was also being carried out.
Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar and Assistant Commissioner Kalorkot provided their feedback during the meeting.
