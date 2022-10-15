Commissioner stresses institutes' improvement for education development

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Amir Jan has said that educational institutions' strengthening was the only way to ensure viable development of education and students' lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Amir Jan has said that educational institutions' strengthening was the only way to ensure viable development of education and students' lives.

He was addressing a workshop titled "Ilm Barhain School Sunwrain" at Central Model School Lower Mall on Saturday. Headmasters and principals of all higher secondary schools of Lahore division participated in the event.

Addressing the participants, the commissioner said that for the first time this type of capacity building workshop had been arranged, adding that around 184 principals and headmasters of higher secondary schools were taking part in it. He said that under this programme, educational efficiency and literary activities of 1,122 government school of Lahore would be promoted.

The commissioner said that the workshop was arranged with an aim to promote the best academic environment with state-of-the-art facilities.

He mentioned that teachers' respect was always among top priorities. He called upon the participants to improve educational standard and school affairs as soon as possible as these students would be the future of the nation. He promised his full cooperation to improve the department affairs in that regard.

He suggested that teachers should encourage their students to participate in educational activities as well as extracurricular activities. Increasing the educational efficiency of students would be the result of the joint effort of all, he noted.

Necessary equipment for lectures should be available and classrooms should be bright and ventilated. Full encouragement through indicators for the best schools was also part of the programme, he concluded.