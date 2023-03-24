UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Stresses Maximum Municipal Facilities In Graveyards

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 04:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Friday directed to provide maximum municipal facilities to the people in all graveyards of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts during holy month of Ramazan.

"Steps should be taken for cleanliness, lights, provision of potable water and repairing of paths around the graveyards besides establishment of medical camps for visitors," he said while addressing a meeting at his office regarding reviewing the municipal facilities being provided during Ramzan-ul- Mubarak.

He said Taluka Municipal Administrations ( TMAs) should also ensure cleanliness and lighting in their limits so that the visitors do not get troubled reaching the graveyards of their loved ones.

Divisional Commissioner said the overflowing sewerage lines around mosques and graveyards should be repaired in cooperation with the relevant organizations on a priority basis.

Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Shaikh informed the meeting that fragment spray would be carried out in all the graveyards under municipal administration before the Asar prayer in every Friday of the Ramazan ul Mubarak, while a medical camp would also be established in central graveyards, he added.

