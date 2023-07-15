Commissioner stresses need to enforce fire safety measures in high-rise buildings, commercial units

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Saturday called upon the owners and managers of industrial and commercial buildings, markets, high-rise structures, shopping malls and hotels to fulfill all the legal requirements of fire safety in their establishments and ensure the availability of fire safety equipment and effective management of fire protection.

He said that a comprehensive strategy will be prepared to prevent fire incident in the city in consultation with the relevant quarters.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the fire safety training program organized by Justice Helpline at a hotel here.

Iqbal Memon said that the deputy commissioners should strictly enforce safety rules and regulations in industrial establishments and high-rise commercial buildings and also activate the civil defense officers.

He said that the DCs should ensure the implementation of necessary measures for fire safety in the industrial and commercial buildings, shopping malls and hotels in their respective districts.

All Deputy Commissioners of Karachi and the Police officers from all districts of the city were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that the DCs should complete the survey on safety arrangements available in commercial and industrial establishments in the city on a priority basis.

Earlier, the commissioner said in his address that the government was taking steps to prevent fires in the city, but due to inadequate firefighting arrangements in high-rise and commercial buildings, markets and industrial establishments, the government's fire safety efforts are being affected.

He said that the services of firefighters are valuable in controlling fire in the city.

He urged the owners of industrial and commercial establishments to play their role in efforts to prevent accidents, implement the law and establish an effective safety system.

Justice Helpline Chairman Nadeem Sheikh thanked Commissioner Karachi for his support and patronage in organizing the training program on behalf of Justice Helpline.

He said that these efforts will help the government's efforts to prevent fire incidents in the city.

Later, the commissioner distributed prizes among the participants.

Earlier, Dr. Inam Taj shared detailed information about safety rules with other participants including police officers.

On the occasion, the officers of the rescue department of KMC were also present.