Commissioner stresses on achieving wheat procurement target

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull here on Thursday directed the deputy commissioners to achieve the wheat procurement target and take measures to stop the illegal shifting of wheat with the beginning of its procurement in the division.

In this connection, any violation of this order would invite action under the relevant law and regulation. He also banned upon the movement of wheat through bordering districts of the Sukkur Division to achieve the target of wheat procurement in the public interest.

The ban had been imposed on the orders of the commissioner in order to achieve the target of procurement of wheat fixed by the Sindh Government and preventing hoarding and black marketing.