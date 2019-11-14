Commissioner stresses preventive measures against smog

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi on Thursday said that it was needed to evolve permanent planning regarding preventive and remedial actions against smog as it had become a serious challenge for urban areas.

Presiding over a meeting regarding anti-smog activities and initiatives in the city and other districts, he said that environment, traffic police, transport, district administrations, agriculture and information departments should utilise all resources to curb smog.

The commissioner said that environment teams were working for anti-smog campaign in the provincial capital to check vehicles, entering the city at night.

He said that there was zero tolerance on burning of stubbles of crops and emissions from brick kilns, vehicles and industrial units. He said a crackdown would continue on brick kilns without zigzag technology.

The commissioner directed that fitness certificates for all government vehicles should be renewed within the next three days.

CTO Lahore Liaqat Ali, DG Environment Tanvir Warraich, Additional Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, ADCR Lahore Safdar Virk besides others participated in the meeting.