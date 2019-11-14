UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Stresses Preventive Measures Against Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

Commissioner stresses preventive measures against smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi on Thursday said that it was needed to evolve permanent planning regarding preventive and remedial actions against smog as it had become a serious challenge for urban areas.

Presiding over a meeting regarding anti-smog activities and initiatives in the city and other districts, he said that environment, traffic police, transport, district administrations, agriculture and information departments should utilise all resources to curb smog.

The commissioner said that environment teams were working for anti-smog campaign in the provincial capital to check vehicles, entering the city at night.

He said that there was zero tolerance on burning of stubbles of crops and emissions from brick kilns, vehicles and industrial units. He said a crackdown would continue on brick kilns without zigzag technology.

The commissioner directed that fitness certificates for all government vehicles should be renewed within the next three days.

CTO Lahore Liaqat Ali, DG Environment Tanvir Warraich, Additional Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, ADCR Lahore Safdar Virk besides others participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Agriculture Vehicles Traffic All From Government

Recent Stories

Egyptian President visits ADNOC’s stand at ADIPE ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives astronauts Hazza Al Mansour ..

20 minutes ago

Egyptian President concludes two-day state visit t ..

20 minutes ago

ADIPEC: Inclusion and diversity can deliver busine ..

20 minutes ago

Mi-38 to make maiden international launch at Dubai ..

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed bestows &#039;Order of Zayed&#03 ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.