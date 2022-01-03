UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Stresses Provide Relief To Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 07:17 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Monday has directed the agriculture department to provide relief to poor farmers.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, The Commissioner expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Irrigation and Agriculture departments and directed officials concerned to resolve problems of farmers.

He directed that only approved varieties of standard wheat seeds should be provided to farmers so that agriculture targets could be achieved.

