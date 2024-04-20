Commissioner Stresses Quality Education Aligning With Modern Trends
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Multan division Marriam Khan stressed the critical necessity of enhancing the quality of education aligned with contemporary requirements and trends.
She underscored the imperative for educational institutions to adapt and evolve in response to the dynamic demands of the modern era. She said this while chairing a meeting of the board of Trustees at Multan Public School.
She advocated for raising education standards at Multan Public school to levels of international quality.
Commissioner Marriam Khan highlighted the importance of integrating innovative teaching methodologies and technologies to foster a conducive learning environment that could help prepare students for the challenges of the future.
She maintained the significance of equipping educators with the necessary tools and training to facilitate effective teaching practices and ensure student engagement and success.
She also suggested organizing refresher courses for the teachers. She also directed the authorities to ensure maximum participation of students in extracurricular activities.
The meeting was attended by ex Bureaucrat Muhammad Ali Gardezi and known social figure Farrah Faisal and some other officers including additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar.
Recent Stories
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
992 criminals, 41 gangs busted in last 110 days7 minutes ago
-
CM directs Excise Dept to achieve recovery targets7 minutes ago
-
Woman killed over domestic dispute7 minutes ago
-
Inquiry committee formed to probe leaking of Islamiat Paper27 minutes ago
-
All set for by-elections; tight security arrangements finalized in DI Khan27 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road mishap37 minutes ago
-
Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme in progress with affordable packages: Ashrafi47 minutes ago
-
Met predicts cloudy weather, heavy rains in upper districts57 minutes ago
-
President condemns terrorist attack on Customs officials in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
46 people died, 60 others injured in rains, flood related incident in KP1 hour ago
-
Pak-China ties rapidly growing due to CPEC, Chinese language further fostering them: PM2 hours ago
-
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ2 hours ago