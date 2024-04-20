Commissioner stresses quality education aligning with modern trends

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Multan division Marriam Khan stressed the critical necessity of enhancing the quality of education aligned with contemporary requirements and trends.

She underscored the imperative for educational institutions to adapt and evolve in response to the dynamic demands of the modern era. She said this while chairing a meeting of the board of Trustees at Multan Public School.

She advocated for raising education standards at Multan Public school to levels of international quality.

Commissioner Marriam Khan highlighted the importance of integrating innovative teaching methodologies and technologies to foster a conducive learning environment that could help prepare students for the challenges of the future.

She maintained the significance of equipping educators with the necessary tools and training to facilitate effective teaching practices and ensure student engagement and success.

She also suggested organizing refresher courses for the teachers. She also directed the authorities to ensure maximum participation of students in extracurricular activities.

The meeting was attended by ex Bureaucrat Muhammad Ali Gardezi and known social figure Farrah Faisal and some other officers including additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar.