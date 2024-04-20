Open Menu

Commissioner Stresses Quality Education Aligning With Modern Trends

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Commissioner stresses quality education aligning with modern trends

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Multan division Marriam Khan stressed the critical necessity of enhancing the quality of education aligned with contemporary requirements and trends.

She underscored the imperative for educational institutions to adapt and evolve in response to the dynamic demands of the modern era. She said this while chairing a meeting of the board of Trustees at Multan Public School.

She advocated for raising education standards at Multan Public school to levels of international quality.

Commissioner Marriam Khan highlighted the importance of integrating innovative teaching methodologies and technologies to foster a conducive learning environment that could help prepare students for the challenges of the future.

She maintained the significance of equipping educators with the necessary tools and training to facilitate effective teaching practices and ensure student engagement and success.

She also suggested organizing refresher courses for the teachers. She also directed the authorities to ensure maximum participation of students in extracurricular activities.

The meeting was attended by ex Bureaucrat Muhammad Ali Gardezi and known social figure Farrah Faisal and some other officers including additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar.

Related Topics

Multan Education Student Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

15 hours ago
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

15 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

15 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

15 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

15 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan