Commissioner stresses strict compliance of coronavirus SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheerul islam on Wednesday called for strict implementation of standard operational procedures (SOPs) to stop spread of Covid-19 in the division.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting at Commissioner Office Swat, to control the spread of Coronavirus, poliomyelitis and dengue in the division.

All the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), District Health Officers (DHOs) and concerned officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed overall situation of coronavirus pandemic, arrangements for anti-polio campaign and measures adopted to curb the spread of dengue at divisional level.

Zaheerul Islam expressed satisfaction over the performance of the district administrations, combating Covid-19 pandemic and also during anti-polio campaigns.

"We will fight with same zeal during second wave of Coronavirus as we fought during first wave. A full-fledged awareness campaign should be launched in this regard", said Zaheer-ul-Islam.

The practice of using face masks and social distance must be ensured. With regard to social distance, special attention needs to be paid to public transport, markets and tourist destinations to limit the spread of the virus, he added.

Commissioner Malakand Division urged the public to play their role in preventing the spread of the deadly virus by adopting SOPs.

About Covid-19 situation, the meeting was informed that 270 deaths had been reported so far and 266 active cases were in the division. During last 24 hours, the highest number of cases were reported in Dir Upper and Swat, which were six and five respectively.

Regarding polio, it was informed that anti-polio campaign would start in the division from January 11 and for this all arrangements had been finalized.

He said in this drive, special attention should be paid to those children, who moved from the division to other cities in cold weather as no child should be missed from administering anti-polio drops.

Commissioner directed the concerned staff to take precautionary measures to curb the spread of dengue and launch an awareness campaign in this regard.

At the end of the meeting, 'Fateha' was also offered for those who died due to Covid-19 pandemic.