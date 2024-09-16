Commissioner Stresses Tight Security On Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 07:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Monday directed the police and local administration to ensure tight security and administrative arrangements on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
Addressing a briefing at his office here, he said that Milad was a prestigious occasion and the Sindh government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to facilitate the faithful at maximum extent to celebrate the event. He said that foolproof security would be provided to Milad mahafil across the Sukkur division in addition to uninterrupted power supply on this occasion.
He directed the police to beef up security in sensitive areas and processions, so that nefarious designs of the miscreants could be foiled before occurrence of any untoward incident.
He also directed the officers of local administration and police department to keep close liaison with the members of Milad and peace committees to celebrate the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in a most befitting manner.
He also ordered to decorate buildings of government departments with lighting and green buntings and flags.
