Commissioner Stresses Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:39 PM

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar has directed all departments to set priorities for the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and ensure timely completion of ongoing projects instead of starting new schemes.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Thursday, the Commissioner said that officers should work diligently to improve performance of departments.

He said that main objective of any provincial department is to achieve good governance at every level, adding that work on civil service reforms is underway as the government is fully aware of problems of civil servants.

He said that officers should perform their duties in accordance with rules and seek guidance from their seniors if they face any difficulty.

He asked them to strictly implement open door policy and keep doors of their offices open for public to resolve their problems.

