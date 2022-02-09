Commissioner stresses timely completion of projects

Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday emphasised that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly followed besides taking due care of the quality of work

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday emphasised that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly followed besides taking due care of the quality of work.

He was presiding over a meeting held at the Commissioner office here which reviewed the on-going development work.

He also warned that no dereliction would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed the officials concerned to maintain effective financial discipline. The Commissioner stressed that the allocated budget be effectively utilized.

He said that any delay in development projects cause inconvenience to the people and that no delay would be tolerated. Abbas Baloch stressed that the projects should be completed at the earliest.