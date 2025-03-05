Commissioner stresses timely cotton sowing in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen has stressed the need to complete early sowing of cotton crop on time, ensuring the timely provision of water in cotton-growing areas.

She directed the deputy commissioners, Irrigation Department, and Agriculture Department to coordinate efforts for this purpose.

She made these remarks while presiding over the second review meeting of the Cotton Crop Management Monitoring Committee, attended by Deputy Commissioners of all three districts, Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Jamil Ghauri, and other relevant officials. Musarrat Jabeen stressed that all departments must take practical steps to resolve farmers' issues and raise awareness about best practices.

During the meeting, Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Jamil Ghauri informed that early cotton is being cultivated on 150,000 acres this year. The Punjab Government has announced a cash prize of Rs.

25,000 for farmers who cultivate early cotton on five acres, with a deadline of March 31. So far, early cotton has been sown on over 7,500 acres.

He highlighted challenges such as water scarcity in canals and hot weather but assured that coordinated strategies are in place to tackle these issues. The presence of pink bollworm and dusky cotton bug in early cotton crops was also reported, with Agriculture Department teams actively working to control the pests.

Farmers have been advised to avoid pesticide sprays for now to allow beneficial insects to thrive. Awareness seminars and farmer gatherings are being organized at tehsil, village, and center levels in collaboration with private companies to educate farmers.

The Director warned of strict legal action against those involved in the sale of substandard fertilizers and counterfeit agricultural medicines, assuring that agriculture officers and field staff are providing support to farmers at their doorsteps.