Commissioner Stresses Timely Cotton Sowing In Bahawalpur
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen has stressed the need to complete early sowing of cotton crop on time, ensuring the timely provision of water in cotton-growing areas.
She directed the deputy commissioners, Irrigation Department, and Agriculture Department to coordinate efforts for this purpose.
She made these remarks while presiding over the second review meeting of the Cotton Crop Management Monitoring Committee, attended by Deputy Commissioners of all three districts, Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Jamil Ghauri, and other relevant officials. Musarrat Jabeen stressed that all departments must take practical steps to resolve farmers' issues and raise awareness about best practices.
During the meeting, Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Jamil Ghauri informed that early cotton is being cultivated on 150,000 acres this year. The Punjab Government has announced a cash prize of Rs.
25,000 for farmers who cultivate early cotton on five acres, with a deadline of March 31. So far, early cotton has been sown on over 7,500 acres.
He highlighted challenges such as water scarcity in canals and hot weather but assured that coordinated strategies are in place to tackle these issues. The presence of pink bollworm and dusky cotton bug in early cotton crops was also reported, with Agriculture Department teams actively working to control the pests.
Farmers have been advised to avoid pesticide sprays for now to allow beneficial insects to thrive. Awareness seminars and farmer gatherings are being organized at tehsil, village, and center levels in collaboration with private companies to educate farmers.
The Director warned of strict legal action against those involved in the sale of substandard fertilizers and counterfeit agricultural medicines, assuring that agriculture officers and field staff are providing support to farmers at their doorsteps.
Recent Stories
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin ensures price control and relief during Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
British High Commissioner calls on KP CS2 minutes ago
-
4 seriously injured in accident near Kohat Tunnel2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner stresses timely cotton sowing in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan made significant impact on global tourism stage in Berlin2 minutes ago
-
Punjab CS orders depts to simplify NOC issuance process2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sahulat Bazaar to inspect Ramzan stalls2 minutes ago
-
Matters related to local govt reviewed in meeting2 minutes ago
-
IHC orders to remove name of FBR's collector from travel ban list2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Matric examination centres2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on women development held at IUB2 minutes ago
-
Minor girl dies after falling into brick-kiln burning coal pit12 minutes ago