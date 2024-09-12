Open Menu

Commissioner Stresses Tireless Efforts For Industrialization In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 02:41 PM

Commissioner stresses tireless efforts for industrialization in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah has under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Program “Awami Agenda” paid a detailed visit to Small Industrial Estate Kohat on Thursday where he was informed about local level problems and suggestions for the promotion of industries.

The Commissioner was told that there is great potential for industrialization and investors are also there but the only need is to encourage the investors/manufacturers.

Commissioner Kohat said, under the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, the Kohat administration is ready for all kinds of cooperation in regional interest. He made it clear that prosperity in the region is not possible without economic development, so he will soon call a meeting of all relevant departments to prepare an action plan for it.

He further said, only by the promotion of industry and trade, unemployment can be eradicated. He assured all out efforts to solve the residential, drainage, security and other problems of the industrial zone on priority basis.

Commissioner Kohat while welcoming the offer of the industrial sector to teach skills to the poor children of class 10 of the government schools by each active unit to 4 children in their free time, thanked the administrators of the industrial zone and appreciated their dedication and patriotism.

He assured all out support from the district and divisional administration in this regard.

APP/vak

