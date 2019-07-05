UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Stresses To Consider BOS Statistics For Policy Making

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 08:06 PM

Commissioner stresses to consider BOS statistics for policy making

Commissioner Zafar Iqbal stressed departmental heads and district administrations to consider figures of the Bureau of Statistics (BOS) for policy making

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Zafar Iqbal stressed departmental heads and district administrations to consider figures of the Bureau of Statistics (BOS) for policy making.

He said all departments concerned should join hands for welfare of the masses and development of institutions in the country.

He said this while talking to an inaugural ceremony of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey Punjab 2018 results, jointly organised by the Statistical Bureau of Punjab and United Nation International Children Emergency Fund (UNISEF) here Friday.

The deputy commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar, divisional heads of education and health departments, engineers, traders, representatives of Non-government Organizations (NGOs) , Director General (DG) Bureau of Statistic (BOS) Sajid Rasool and official of UNISEF Noman Ghani participated in the ceremony.

The commissioner said that BOS statistics were necessary to address flaws of the past and making planning of future. The statistics were based on reality while third party evaluation of figures had also been done, he added.

The 2017-18 statistic report should be taken as guide to resolve departmental problems and correction in their record, he said.

DG Sajid Rasool elaborated the survey report and informed about its transparency, importance and purposes while answered the questions of the participants.

UNICEF representative Noman Ghani highlighted the authenticity of the survey and also declared it fruitfull for future initiatives and policy decisions.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Guide Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali 2018 All

Recent Stories

Planning ministry clarifies media report on CPEC

3 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority organises two-day PPR ..

3 minutes ago

Sialkot-Lahore Motorway to be completed in current ..

3 minutes ago

CDA accelerates clearing of debris from Kashmir hi ..

3 minutes ago

Court turns down NAB plea for extension in physica ..

15 minutes ago

Fighting in DR Congo Intensifies Threat of Ebola S ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.