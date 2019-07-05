Commissioner stresses to consider BOS statistics for policy making

(@imziishan)

Commissioner Zafar Iqbal stressed departmental heads and district administrations to consider figures of the Bureau of Statistics (BOS) for policy making

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Zafar Iqbal stressed departmental heads and district administrations to consider figures of the Bureau of Statistics (BOS) for policy making.

He said all departments concerned should join hands for welfare of the masses and development of institutions in the country.

He said this while talking to an inaugural ceremony of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey Punjab 2018 results, jointly organised by the Statistical Bureau of Punjab and United Nation International Children Emergency Fund (UNISEF) here Friday.

The deputy commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar, divisional heads of education and health departments, engineers, traders, representatives of Non-government Organizations (NGOs) , Director General (DG) Bureau of Statistic (BOS) Sajid Rasool and official of UNISEF Noman Ghani participated in the ceremony.

The commissioner said that BOS statistics were necessary to address flaws of the past and making planning of future. The statistics were based on reality while third party evaluation of figures had also been done, he added.

The 2017-18 statistic report should be taken as guide to resolve departmental problems and correction in their record, he said.

DG Sajid Rasool elaborated the survey report and informed about its transparency, importance and purposes while answered the questions of the participants.

UNICEF representative Noman Ghani highlighted the authenticity of the survey and also declared it fruitfull for future initiatives and policy decisions.