Commissioner Stresses To Ensure Foolproof Security Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 01:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday directed police and senior officers of law-enforcing agencies to ensure foolproof security arrangements in all districts of the Sukkur division, especially at sensitive locations on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA) as well as the last ten days of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

He further directed that special security measures should be adopted at all mosques and Imam Bargahs along with deputing a sufficient number of police personnel to ward off the possibility of any untoward incident.

The Commissioner also directed police and law-enforcing agencies to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious elements as well as completely check the record of persons staying at different hotels, hostels and guest houses. He directed that a search operation should be launched while suspicious persons should be arrested.

He directed the law enforcement agencies should remain fully alert during the last ten days of Ramazan-ul-Mubark and on Youm-e-Shahdat of Hazarat Ali (RA). He directed that security cordons should be formed at four locations on the routes of processions, and jammers should also be used so that anti-social element could not achieve their nefarious designs.

The Commissioner directed senior police officers to remain in the field in order to ensure a hundred percent implementation of the security plan evolved for the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali. He directed that no individual should be allowed to join in the processions, without thorough checking.

He further directed that police, administration, and Ulema, with mutual consultation, should ensure strict implementation of the timings of the processions besides making necessary arrangements for generators, streetlights, and sanitation on the routes of the processions.

