Commissioner stresses to implement traffic rules & regulations

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has expressed concern over the violation of traffic rules and regulations in the Sukkur city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has expressed concern over the violation of traffic rules and regulations in the Sukkur city.

He directed the SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo and Traffic Police to take immediate steps for bringing about improvements in the situation.

Commissioner Sukkur also took notice of the media reports that many of the heavy vehicles, mini-buses, taxis and rickshaws plying in the city are in a bad shape thus causing inconveniences to the people.

Overloading, over speeding, uncomfortable seats as well as playing of music in public transport are other problems faced by the commuters.

The Commissioner directed that the traffic rules and regulations should be strictly implemented and that no dereliction would be tolerated besides strict actions would also be initiated.

He also instructed that encroachments on roads specially at Minara road, Barrage Road and Station road areas be also removed.