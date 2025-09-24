Commissioner stresses transparency in flood damage assessment

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A comprehensive training session for Joint Survey Teams (JSTs) was held at a private hall in Siyal Mor on Wednesday, focusing on assessing flood damage in 41 villages of Kot Momin Tehsil.

Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan stressed the importance of transparency and accuracy in the survey process to ensure timely support for affected families, says a press release issued here.

The commissioner stressed that transparency and accuracy are crucial in the damage assessment process to prevent eligible families from being deprived of aid. He said that a new digital application will be used to record and upload data on damage to homes, livestock, human casualties, and crops, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

"District administration, Pakistan Army, and other institutions are working together as a team to complete this national duty", Swan added.

The training session provided hands-on training to participants on using the digital application, reporting procedures, and fieldwork principles.

The session was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fahd Mahmood, PDMA officials, district department representatives, and survey team members.