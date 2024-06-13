Open Menu

Commissioner Stresses Zero Waste During Eidul Azha Days

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has underscored the importance of implementing a zero waste initiative across the division, particularly during the Eidul-Azha festivities.

He directed all municipal officers to efficiently carry out their duties, ensuring no lapses in administrative and security measures.

During a preparatory and cleanliness operation review meeting for Eid, chaired by the commissioner, it was emphasised that cleanliness would be a significant challenge throughout the three days of Eid. Bhatti instructed deputy commissioners to ensure prompt execution of all arrangements outlined in the cleanliness plan. This includes providing biodegradable bags to households in cities and major towns, as well as digging trenches for the proper burial of sacrificial animals in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Special teams were directed to promptly address any complaints received through control rooms and portals during Eid days. The commissioner emphasised the importance of the presence of deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and municipal officers in the field during Eid days to oversee operations.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners from Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab, and Mianwali, along with other relevant officials.

Bhatti also assigned responsibilities to special committees for Eid operations and urged utilisation of social and print media to enhance public awareness regarding cleanliness and proper disposal of sacrificial remains.

Meals for staff involved in Eid cleanliness operations were mandated, and strict enforcement of restrictions imposed by the Punjab Home Department, including the ban on burning animal remains in public places and other activities under Section 144, was emphasised.

Bhatti stressed that all districts of Sargodha should strive for top positions in cleanliness competitions during Eidul Azha. He called for strict monitoring of the buying and selling of animals within city limits, particularly outside designated sale points and livestock markets.

Exemplary arrangements for cleanliness in areas such as Eidgahs, mosques, and imambargahs were highlighted, along with strict regulations on the gathering of proscribed organisations. Health centres were instructed to have medical staff on duty throughout the Eid period.

The deputy commissioners provided updates on preparations for Eid operations, reaffirming their commitment to ensuring a smooth and hygienic Eidul Azha celebration across the division.

