Commissioner strict implementation of lockdown in coronavirus affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner D.I Khan Division Yahya Akhunzada Friday expressed apprehension over severity of second wave of coronavirus infection in the country and directed strict implementation of lock down and smart lock down in the affected areas.

Presiding over a meeting here to review the situation in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases in the division, he said said all available resources would be utilized to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

He directed the officials concerned to strictly implement COVID-19 SOPs and take legal action in case of violation.

The commissioner also directed the district administration to regularly visit the markets, bazaars, educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, banks and transport terminals and ensure wearing of masks and social distancing to avert spread the pandemic.

The meeting was informed that there were 541 cases of coronavirus infection with 54 active cases in the district while during the last 24 hours 17 cases were reported. It was told that so far 20 persons had died due to the infection.

It was told that 105 cases with 40 active cases were reported from district Tank while in D.I Khan division 100 samples were being taken on daily basis.

The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tribal District South Waziristan, District Health Officers, Public Health Coordinator, representatives of WHO and officials of line departments.