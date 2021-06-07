Commissioner Sukkur asked to mobilize administration, police to carry out relief works at site of train tragedy

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking serious notice of train accident at Gunya Mor near Reti Station, District Ghotki, directed Commissioner Sukkur to mobilize district administration and police to carry out relief works at the spot.

Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the commissioner to arrange heavy machinery to evacuate the stuck passengers in the damaged bogies, said a statement on Monday.

"Priority should be given to save lives of the people," he said and directed the commissioner to declare an emergency in all the nearby hospitals in Ghotki, Sukkur and Khairpur and start shifting the injured.

The CM Sindh also directed the commissioner to arrange temporary accommodation and food for the passengers till the train was cleared. "Necessary arrangements for shifting of dead bodies to their homes should also be made," he said.

The chief minister expressed profound grief over the loss of life.